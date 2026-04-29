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Belle Burden's marriage ended, and she found her voice

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Karen ZamoraJuana Summers
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:25 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Belle Burden about her memoir Strangers, and the powerful response the book is having.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Karen Zamora
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers