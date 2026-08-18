Super PACs pour money into state primaries ahead of midterms

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The primary schedule leading us to November is winding down, but there are three more states holding nominating contests today - Alaska, Florida and Wyoming.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The race for a U.S. Senate seat in Alaska is drawing a lot of money from thousands of miles away - from the Lower 48, as they say. That's because it's one of the seats that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate after the midterms.

PFEIFFER: Joining us now is Alaska Public Media correspondent Liz Ruskin. Hi, Liz.

LIZ RUSKIN, BYLINE: Hello.

PFEIFFER: Liz, this Alaska U.S. Senate race is considered a toss-up. It's a nonpartisan race. That means the top four candidates of any party are going ahead to November. Who's running in this one?

RUSKIN: So the two big candidates are the incumbent Republican, Dan Sullivan, and his main challenger is Democrat Mary Peltola. She's a former House member, first Alaska native person elected to Congress. There's a wildcard in this. We've got a second Dan Sullivan.

PFEIFFER: Two Dan Sullivans.

RUSKIN: Yeah (laughter). His full name is Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. He's a retired teacher from Petersburg, Alaska. Republicans tried to keep him off the ballot, saying this was a trick, but Sullivan, the challenger, says he's just tired of a guy with his same name providing representation that he doesn't like, and he wants to provide an alternative. He is on the ballot with no party affiliation.

PFEIFFER: Liz, you have also been reporting on how much money is being poured into this key race. Sounds like quite a lot. What stands out to you?

RUSKIN: There are millions going to the major candidates, of course. And the weird thing, when I look at the FEC filings, I found another $3 million combined coming from pop-up super PACs to elevate very minor candidates who are running $0 campaigns of their own.

PFEIFFER: And what does your reporting tell you about what's the strategy behind that?

RUSKIN: Well, I reached out to these super PACs - didn't get concrete answers. But political experts here say these operations are aimed at trying to pick the third- and fourth-place candidates who will advance to the November ballot. The idea is to draw votes away from one of the major candidates.

PFEIFFER: And how effective would that be, that drawing-away votes strategy?

RUSKIN: Well, not very. It only works for the minority of voters who choose not to rank their ballots. Political consultant Jim Lottsfeldt tells me it's a sign there's so much money in this race it can't all be spent on things that make sense.

PFEIFFER: Liz, we mentioned that in addition to Alaska, there are also primaries today in Florida and Wyoming. I want to ask you a Florida question, moving way down far south. Tell us about the races to watch there.

RUSKIN: Well, Florida, like Alaska, has no incumbent governor running. Ron DeSantis is at his term limit. Congressman Byron Donalds looks favored to win the Republican nomination and will likely face Democrat David Jolly. He's a former congressman and a former Republican.

PFEIFFER: That is Alaska Public Media's Liz Ruskin in Anchorage. Liz, we look forward to talking with you again and hearing the results of the primary in Alaska today. Thanks for coming on.

RUSKIN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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