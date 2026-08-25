South Carolina Republicans vote in special U.S. Senate primary runoff

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The South Carolina race to succeed the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham sees another election day today. Neither Senator Darline Graham nor Congressman Ralph Norman won enough votes two weeks ago to avoid this runoff. Gavin Jackson with South Carolina Public Radio reports.

GAVIN JACKSON, BYLINE: It's been about a month and a half since Senator Lindsey Graham died from a heart condition. And since then, his sister, Darline, was appointed to serve the remainder of his term. She's also launched her own bid at President Trump's urging, taken key votes in the Senate and navigated scrutiny. She's admitted that she's out of her depth when it comes to national security as she seeks to continue her brother's legacy. But she wants to focus on issues closer to home.

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DARLINE GRAHAM: The critics say I shouldn't run for the Senate. They say I'm not a politician. You know what I say? Guilty as charged.

(CHEERING)

GRAHAM: And by the way, President Trump had never served in an elected office before. And I think he's done a damn good job.

(CHEERING)

JACKSON: Trump doubled down and rallied in front of thousands for Graham in Myrtle Beach last week. And now he's going all-in. In the last hours of the campaign, Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., spent more than $827,000 on get out the vote phone calls and text messages for Graham.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They say again that Trump gets a lot of votes, but if he's not on the ballot, people don't vote so much. I am on the ballot. We're all on the ballot. Our country is on the ballot. You have to get out. You have to vote.

JACKSON: Myrtle Beach is in Horry County, a must-win county where Graham placed second to Congressman Russell Fry two weeks ago in the special election. Fry has since endorsed Graham. Congressman Ralph Norman, who has been in the House since 2017 representing the state's 5th District, says Graham is unknown and untested, and that his platform is in line with Trump's legislative agenda.

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RALPH NORMAN: But other than that, we're going to call them out for what they're doing to this country. Faith, family and freedom are what the Democrats are against.

JACKSON: For Republican voters, the economy and affordability are the top issues. Russell Lee, a retiree, says he worries about younger people, who may not have a set income.

RUSSELL LEE: The groceries are expensive and gas is expensive. And we're retired, you know? I mean, we're set where we're at. But I understand how tough it could be on young people.

JACKSON: The winner of the special election primary runoff will then face off against the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, in the November election.

For NPR News, I'm Gavin Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.

(SOUNDBITE OF LOP ABUSE ON SOMEBODY'S "DANCE WILDLY MY ABUSE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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