Could genetically modified trees protect Florida's citrus industry?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

To Florida now, where citrus growers are planting some of the first trees with gene-editing technology that fights off citrus greening. That's a bacterial infection that has killed many of Florida's citrus trees. Growers have tried everything from tents to sprays. Now they're waiting to see if this new technology can help save the day. Catherine Welch reports.

CATHERINE WELCH, BYLINE: The story of Ron English's family citrus business near Tampa is a familiar one in Florida.

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RON ENGLISH: My family was back in citrus as early as 1895, and we were in business till 2015, which greening put us out of business.

WELCH: Citrus greening arrived in Florida in 2005. It's a bacterial infection. English first spotted it seven years later on one of his dad's orange trees.

ENGLISH: We had some of the best-looking groves around. And then, all the time and effort that we had spent, you know, you just see it just diminish right before you.

WELCH: Citrus greening is spread by a tiny-winged insect called an Asian citrus psyllid. Once infected, the tree produces bitter, discolored fruit and usually dies a few years later. There's no cure. Matt Joyner is the CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual. He says in the late '90s, growers were shipping out around 300 million boxes of fruit each season.

MATT JOYNER: We, this past season, finished at all citrus just over 15 million boxes.

WELCH: This spring, the Environmental Protection Agency delivered the industry some good news. It approved a gene-edited rootstock that shows resistance to the greening bacteria.

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YIANNA LAGOS: So when you're looking at it, we have lots of different plants that are growing.

WELCH: At his lab in Tampa, Florida, Yianni Lagos opens a freezer filled with teensy plants. They're used to develop new rootstock. His company, Soilcea, uses the CRISPR gene-editing technology to design a rootstock known as CarriCea T1. It keeps a tree's immune system working so it can fight off greening, allowing growers to rely less on insecticides. He says focusing on the rootstock to fight the bacteria is key.

LAGOS: Even though the Liberibacter infects the tree by feeding on the leaves, before you even have symptoms, half the root system is already dead.

WELCH: Lagos is now waiting to see what happens when the rootstock is grafted onto an orange tree and planted in a test field, where Ron English is caring for dozens of them. Here, trees with the gene-edited rootstock were planted next to trees without it. They're a little more than a year old.

ENGLISH: The tree - the CarriCea rootstock - see how big the leaves have filled out?

WELCH: It's a lot taller, too, and greener, unlike the tree next to it.

ENGLISH: See the discoloration? That's the disease already working through the tree.

WELCH: The real test for the CarriCea T1 tree will be the fruit. It takes years to show up, says Lagos, and it has to taste good.

LAGOS: The data suggest it's going to work, but until you have a 10-year-old tree, you don't know how the tree is going to perform.

WELCH: So Lagos and the growers, who now plant thousands of these trees, watch and wait to see if this gene-edited rootstock can save Florida's citrus industry.

For NPR News, I'm Catherine Welch in Thonotosassa, Florida.

(SOUNDBITE OF SUMMER WALKER SONG, "FMT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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