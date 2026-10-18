Congress reacts to executive order exempting Russia from economic sanctions

Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
Dana Farrington is the chief editor of NPR's Politics and Policy Desk, which spans coverage of the White House, Congress, politics, the Justice Department, the Supreme Court, and national security. She previously served as deputy of the team, formerly known as the Washington Desk.