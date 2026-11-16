The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, and women artists across genres dominate the major categories.

The British singer-songwriter RAYE, whose breakthrough song "Where Is My Husband!" was a hit on the pop charts as well as social media feeds over the past year, leads the field with 11 nominations. That ties a record Beyoncé set in 2025 for the number of nominations earned by a woman artist in a single year. "Husband!" is up for record and song of the year, and RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope. is nominated for album of the year.

The Spanish artist Rosalía, whose classical-influenced album Lux features the artist singing in 14 languages on songs that span a number of genres, comes in second place for most nominations, racking up nine nods. Rosalía, who took home song of the year and album of the year at the Latin Grammys just last week, has only been nominated four times at the Grammys. She has won twice in the Latin rock or alternative album category. This year, her nominations come in album, song and record of the year, plus pop, alternative, Latin and global categories.

Other artists picking up major nominations include the breakout country star and best new artist nominee Ella Langley, whose "Choosin' Texas" recently broke the record as the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard pop chart — it has held the top spot for 27 weeks already this year. Langley and veteran country star Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote "Choosin' Texas," both scored seven nominations. Also with seven nominations is a pair of rock-leaning singer-songwriters: Olivia Rodrigo's third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is up for album of the year, as is Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers, who earned her first Grammy awards in 2024 for her work in the band boygenius, was nominated as best new artist in 2021. Rodrigo won that award in 2022.

Of the eight artists competing for album of the year, only two of them have ever won in the category: Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars (who is the only male artist up for the award this year). Along with a genre-diverse mix of names up for best new artist — including New York rock darlings Geese, the experimental rock band Angine de Poitrine and alt-pop star Slayyyter — it's an eclectic list of nominations for the Grammys, which are scheduled to be presented in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.

Read the complete list of nominees below:

1. Record of the Year

"Man I Need" by Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas" by Ella Langley

"I Just Might" by Bruno Mars

"Where Is My Husband!" by RAYE

"The Cure" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" by Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift

"Dracula" by Tame Impala with JENNIE

2. Album of the Year

Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers

by Phoebe Bridgers The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean

by Olivia Dean Dandelion by Ella Langley

by Ella Langley The Romantic by Bruno Mars

by Bruno Mars This Music May Contain Hope. by RAYE

by RAYE You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love by Olivia Rodrigo

by Olivia Rodrigo Lux (Complete Works) by Rosalía

by Rosalía The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift

3. Song of the Year

"Berghain" - Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor)

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor (Ella Langley)

"The Cure" - Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Hate That I Made You Love Me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande)

"I Knew It, I Knew You" - Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr., Zach Nahome (Olivia Dean)

"Risk It All"- Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars)

"Where Is My Husband!" - Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath (RAYE)

4. Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

"Man I Need" by Olivia Dean

"Risk It All" by Bruno Mars

"Where Is My Husband!" by RAYE

"The Cure" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Sauvignon Blanc" by Rosalía

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Runway" by Lady Gaga, Doechii

"Bring Your Love" by Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

"Click Clack Symphony" by RAYE feat. Hans Zimmer

"The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

"Dracula" by Tame Impala with JENNIE

9. Best Asian Pop Music Performance

"Sunset Kiss" by Babymetal, Polyphia

"Unang Kilig" by BINI

"Bang Bang" by IVE

"404 (New Era)" by KiiiKiii

"Yes" by LISA

"Visa" by SB19

10. Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean

by Olivia Dean Petal by Ariana Grande

by Ariana Grande The Romantic by Bruno Mars

by Bruno Mars This Music May Contain Hope. by RAYE

by RAYE You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love by Olivia Rodrigo

11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Lights Burn Dimmer" by Fred Again… (Jamie T)

"I Feel So Free" by Madonna

"Crank" by Slayyyter

"My Old Ways" by Tame Impala

"Melatonin" by Tinashe

"Music" by underscores

12. Best Dance Pop Recording

"Blue Moon" by Zara Larsson

"Danceteria" by Madonna

"Life Boat." by RAYE

"Dance…" by Slayyyter

"Too Easy" by Tinashe

13. Best Dance/Electronic Album

Confessions II by Madonna

by Madonna Sexistential by Robyn

by Robyn Soma by Skrillex

by Skrillex Worst Girl in America by Slayyyter

by Slayyyter Deadbeat by Tame Impala

14. Best Remixed Recording

"Beto's Horns (Fred Remix)" — Fred again… & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred Again…, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

"I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) - Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

"Love Sensation" - Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)

"Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) - Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

"A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix", Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

"Where Is My Husband!" - David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (RAYE, David Guetta, Hypaton)

15. Best Rock Performance

"Sarniezz" by Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boys" by Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" by Geese

"What's Wrong With Me" by Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"In the Stars" by The Rolling Stones

16. Best Metal Performance

"The Edge of Perfection" by Anthrax

"Hive Mind" by Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry

"Your Ghost Again" by Mastodon

"Let There Be Shred" by Megadeth

"End of You" by Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

17. Best Rock Song

"In the Stars" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson, Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"My Only Angel" - Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler, Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)

"Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix" by Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

"Trinidad" - Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green, Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

"What's Wrong With Me" - Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

"Your Favorite Toy" - Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

18. Best Rock Album

Vol. II by Angine de Poitrine

by Angine de Poitrine Your Favorite Toy by Foo Fighters

by Foo Fighters The Wow! Signal by Muse

by Muse Foreign Tongues by The Rolling Stones

by The Rolling Stones Frozen Charlotte by Jack White

19. Best Alternative Music Performance

"Fabienk" by Angine de Poitrine

"Kill Me" by Phoebe Bridgers

"Au Pays du Cocaine" by Geese

"Reliquia" by Rosalía

"Showbiz" by Hayley Williams

20. Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming by Alabama Shakes

by Alabama Shakes Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers

by Phoebe Bridgers Music, Fashion, Film by Charli XCX

by Charli XCX Getting Killed by Geese

by Geese The Mountain by Gorillaz

by Gorillaz Lux (Complete Works) by Rosalía

21. Best R&B Solo Performance

"Morning Dew (Donk)" by Beyoncé

"Out the Window" by Kehlani

"Let Me" by Victoria Monét

"Pressha" by Jill Scott

"What You Need" by Tems

22. Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

"Fallin'" by Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

"47th Street" by Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy

"Sweet Nuthins" by Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas

"Mess" by PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold

"To B Honest" by Jill Scott featuring JID

23. Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Found Myself" by Durand Bernarr

"Can't Let Go" by Lalah Hathaway

"Beautiful People" by Jill Scott

"My Muse" by Leon Thomas

"If I Let You" by The Womack Sisters

24. Best R&B Song

"Let Me" - Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"My Muse" - Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

"Out the Window" - Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Pressha" - Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

"What You Need" - Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

25. Best Progressive R&B Album

Bernarr. by Durand Bernarr

by Durand Bernarr Waves by Moonchild

by Moonchild The Last Balloon by Tank and The Bangas

by Tank and The Bangas Pholks by Leon Thomas

by Leon Thomas Distracted by Thundercat

26. Best R&B Album

Brown (The Chocolate Edition) by Chris Brown

by Chris Brown When the City Sleeps by Alex Isley

by Alex Isley Kehlani by Kehlani

by Kehlani Saturday Night by PJ Morton

by PJ Morton To Whom This May Concern by Jill Scott

27. Best Rap Performance

"Good Flirts" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

"Errtime" by Cardi B

"Run It Back!" by De la Soul featuring Nas

"Let 'Em Know" by T.I.

"Body" by Don Toliver

28. Best Melodic Rap Performance

"This Woman" by Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla featuring D'Angelo)

"Safe" by Cardi B featuring Kehlani

"Girl, Get Up." by Doechii featuring SZA

"E85" by Don Toliver

"Watching Us" by Wale featuring Leon Thomas

29. Best Rap Song

"E85" - Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

"Errtime" - Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

"Girl, Get Up." - Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii featuring SZA)

"Let 'Em Know" - T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

"Spend Dat" - Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

30. Best Rap Album

Dillagence II by Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

by Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla) Am I the Drama? by Cardi B

by Cardi B God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops by Rapsody

by Rapsody Octane by Don Toliver

by Don Toliver Everything Is a Lot. by Wale

by Wale Bully - Deluxe by Kanye West

31. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Shaman Strikes Back by Marc Marcel

by Marc Marcel The Color of Rain by Aja Monet

by Aja Monet A Hero and a Villain by Mad Skillz

by Mad Skillz How Long Grows by JWalt (& Claydough)

by JWalt (& Claydough) Leap Life by Saul Williams

32. Best Jazz Performance

"In Walked Bud" by Jon Batiste

"Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme" by The Baylor Project

"Sophisticated Lady" by Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

"The Lady is a Tramp" by Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

"I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)" by Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

33. Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Dinah by Ledisi

by Ledisi The Wise Ones by Gretchen Parlato

by Gretchen Parlato Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center by Catherine Russell

by Catherine Russell With Every Breath I Take by Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

by Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley The Devil I Knew by Nicole Zuraitis

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Monk Movements by Jon Batiste

by Jon Batiste We Dream by Lakecia Benjamin

by Lakecia Benjamin Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) by Chick Corea

by Chick Corea Leave That In There by Sullivan Fortner

by Sullivan Fortner Side-Eye III+ by Pat Metheny

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) by Alex Conde

by Alex Conde In the Brass Palace by Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

by Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band Jim McNeely Expeditions by Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Jim McNelly

by Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Jim McNelly 25 Years of Phatness by Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

by Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Oracles by Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung

36. Best Latin Jazz Album

Filin by Melissa Aldana

by Melissa Aldana Ao Vivo (Live) by Eliane Elias

by Eliane Elias Monk Con Clave by Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez

by Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez Gonzalo Plays Pino , by Gonzalo Rubalcaba

, by Gonzalo Rubalcaba El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3 by Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

37. Best Alternative Jazz Album

Trip the Night Fantastic , Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science

, Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science Who Asked? by DOMI & JD Beck

by DOMI & JD Beck Purpose by Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

by Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore Oh Snap by Cécile McLorin Salvant

by Cécile McLorin Salvant Fathers by Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons & Kenny Beats

38. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

"A Couple Minutes" by Olivia Dean

"For Good" by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" by Laufey

"I Hate the Way I Look Today." by RAYE

"All That's Left" by Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

39. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Good Grief by Sara Bareilles

by Sara Bareilles The Boys of Dungeon Lane by Paul McCartney

by Paul McCartney Better Broken by Sarah McLachlan

by Sarah McLachlan An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios by Leslie Odom Jr.

by Leslie Odom Jr. Whatever's Clever! by Charlie Puth

40. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Monk Meditations by Jon Batiste

by Jon Batiste Lullaby for the Lost by Donny McCaslin

by Donny McCaslin A Six String Odyssey by Six String Symphony

by Six String Symphony Somni by Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

by Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Barcode by Ben Wendel

41. Best Musical Theater Album

Chess the Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

42. Best Country Solo Performance

"The Whole World" by Vince Gill

"Choosin' Texas" by Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" by Kacey Musgraves

"Can't Sit Still" by Lainey Wilson

"Gary" by Stephen Wilson Jr.

43. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Butterfly" by Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

"Here" by Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton

"Horses and Divorces" by Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" by Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

44. Best Country Song

"Beautiful Things" - Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

"Dry Spell" - Luke Laird, Shale McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Hardwired" - Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

"Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

45. Best Traditional Country Album

Clovis by Charley Crockett

by Charley Crockett 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline by Vince Gill

by Vince Gill Banks of the Trinity by Cody Johnson

by Cody Johnson Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle by Willie Nelson

by Willie Nelson Once Upon a Second Time Around by Charlie Worsham

46. Best Contemporary Country Album

Mount Pleasant by Kelsea Ballerini

by Kelsea Ballerini Cherry Valley by Carter Faith

by Carter Faith Dandelion by Ella Langley

by Ella Langley Cloud 9 by Megan Moroney

by Megan Moroney Middle of Nowhere by Kacey Musgraves

47. Best American Roots Performance

"Still Crying" by Sara Bareilles

"You Without Me" by Brandi Carlile

"Coyote" by Chuck Leah

"Human Mind" by Mavis Staples

"No Kings" by Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

48. Best Americana Performance

"Heartland" by Sara Bareilles

"Returning to Myself" by Brandi Carlile

"Sad and Beautiful World" by Mavis Staples

"Mill Town Flood" by Billy Strings

"Masks Off" by Jesse Welles

49. Best American Roots Song

"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

"My Full Name" - Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

"Returning to Myself" - Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

"Tennessee Sunshine" - Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

"Waist Deep" - Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

50. Best Americana Album

Returning to Myself by Brandi Carlile

by Brandi Carlile Sad and Beautiful World by Mavis Staples

by Mavis Staples Future Soul by Tedeschi Trucks Band

by Tedeschi Trucks Band Masks Off by Jesse Welles

by Jesse Welles World's Gone Wrong by Lucinda Williams

51. Best Bluegrass Album

Rattlin' Bones by Bronwyn

by Bronwyn Safe, Sensible and Sane by Alison Brown & Steve Martin

by Alison Brown & Steve Martin Bluegrass Women by Lindsay Lou

by Lindsay Lou So Much for Goodbyes by Billy Strings

by Billy Strings Earl Jam 2 by Tony Trischka

52. Best Traditional Blues Album

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul by Sean Ardoin & Creole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

by Sean Ardoin & Creole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 by Joe Bonamassa

by Joe Bonamassa Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience by Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

by Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner Blues Now by GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

by GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite Slideways by Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Alive! (Live) by Fantastic Negrito

by Fantastic Negrito Paper Doll (Live) by Samantha Fish

by Samantha Fish Just Say Yes by Ruthie Foster

by Ruthie Foster Hard Road by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram The Breakdown by Keb' Mo'

54. Best Traditional Folk Album

The Fiddle and the Drum by Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

by Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck North Node by Natalie & Brittany Haas

by Natalie & Brittany Haas The Fiddle Funnel Sessions by E J Ouellette

by E J Ouellette Together Again by Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

by Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) by Jesse Welles

55. Best Contemporary Folk Album

Le Sigh by Kris Angelis

by Kris Angelis Ace by Madison Cunningham

by Madison Cunningham The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs by Noah Kahan

by Noah Kahan Lost Cause Lover Fool by The Milk Carton Kids

by The Milk Carton Kids Bloodline by Mon Rovîa

56. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Louisiana Love by Robin Barnes

by Robin Barnes Live at Tipitina's 2025 by Dumpstaphunk

by Dumpstaphunk This Village by Ranky Tanky

by Ranky Tanky Ain't No Dying by The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

by The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem by Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis

57. Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Thank You for Everything" by Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

"Watches Over Me" by Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & the Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter

"Promises 2.0" by Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

"Mercy" by PJ Morton; PJ Morton, songwriter

"At the Cross" by Cece Winans

58. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"God I'm Just Grateful" by Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore; Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, songwriters

"Ale-Luya Medley" by Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters

"The Jesus I Know Now" by Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters

"Living Water" by Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasagna Harris, Andrew "Lihtz" Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill & John McNeill, songwriters

"Left It in the River" by Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

"Worth Of It All (Worthy)" by Cece Winans

59. Best Gospel Album

Devotion by Cory Henry

by Cory Henry Revival: Live in Dallas by Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

by Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers Closer (Live in Chicago) by Jonathan McReynolds

by Jonathan McReynolds Sunday Morning by PJ Morton

by PJ Morton The Hymns by Cece Winans

60. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Shiloh by Doe

by Doe Coritos Vol. 2 by Israel & New Breed

by Israel & New Breed King of Hearts - In the Room! by Brandon Lake

by Brandon Lake Jamie MacDonald by Jamie MacDonald

by Jamie MacDonald Breathe On It by Tauren Wells

61. Best Roots Gospel Album

Through the Fire by Jason Crabb

by Jason Crabb On a Different Note by Tim Lovelace

by Tim Lovelace Light. Hope. Faith by Cara Paige

by Cara Paige A Fireside Christmas by Karen Peck & New River

by Karen Peck & New River Rise and Shine by Sunday Drive

62. Best Latin Song

"Ahí" — Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)

"¿Cómo se ama?" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día" — Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerreiro, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez "Vibarco" & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

"La Perla" — Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)

"Niño" — Santiago Alvarado, Mario del Transito Cocomarola , Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

63. Best Latin Pop Album

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto by Karol G

by Karol G Femme Fatale by Mon LaFerte

by Mon LaFerte Muda by Carín León

by Carín León ¿Dónde es el after? by Rawayana

by Rawayana Bendito Verano by Elena Rose

64. Best Música Urbana Album

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 by Rauw Alejandro

by Rauw Alejandro Omerta by J Balvin, Ryan Castro

by J Balvin, Ryan Castro Hopi Sendé by Ryan Castro

by Ryan Castro Omakase by Alvaro Diaz

by Alvaro Diaz El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) Feid Vs Ferxxo by Feid

by Feid Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout by Young Miko

65. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Free Spirits by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

by Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Taracá by Jorge Drexler

by Jorge Drexler La Vida Era Más Corta by Milo J

by Milo J Juanesteban by Juanes

by Juanes Shine by Fito Paez

66. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar by Grupo Frontera

by Grupo Frontera Aunque Me Duela by Lupita Infante

by Lupita Infante La Madrina by Mari Nobre

by Mari Nobre Dinastía (Deluxe) by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P ¡Vida México! by Carlos Rivera

67. Best Tropical Latin Album

País Portatil by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta El Alma en Clave by Luis Enrique

by Luis Enrique Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya by Fonseca

by Fonseca Más Que Palabras by Grupo Niche

by Grupo Niche El Último Disco Vol. 1 by Carlos Vives

68. Best Global Music Performance

"Varuvaaiy" by Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

"Una Flor En Cada Estrella" by KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

"Bando [Orchestral]" by Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

"Porcelana" by ROSALÍA, Dougie F

"Dai Dai" by Shakira, Burna Boy

69. Best African Music Performance

"Gratitude" by Asake

"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)" by Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

"No Tradition, No Africa" by King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

"Big Daddy" by Tems

"Jogodo" by Wizkid & Asake

70. Best Global Music Album

EQUILIBRIVM , Anitta

, Anitta Oriadé , Davido

, Davido HOPE!! , Angélique Kidjo

, Angélique Kidjo Starrgirl , Ayra Starr

, Ayra Starr Love Is A Kingdom, Tems

71. Best Reggae Album

Too Too Bad by Buju Banton

by Buju Banton Exile by Chronixx

by Chronixx Brightside by Ziggy Marley

by Ziggy Marley The Art of Acceptance by Protoje

by Protoje SUPERNOVA by Runkus

by Runkus Lottery by Shaggy

72. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Night Music by Vicente Avella

by Vicente Avella Balance by Paul Avgerinos

by Paul Avgerinos Liminal by Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

by Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe Unspoken Psalms by Chris Redding

by Chris Redding Tantrika by White Sun

73. Best Children's Music Album

All in Good Time by Snooknuk

by Snooknuk Hasta La Vista…Baby by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band Little Birdie's Big Symphony by Scott & Mark Hoying

by Scott & Mark Hoying Magnificent by Lachi

by Lachi Starchild, Vol. 1 by Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

74. Best Comedy Album

Good Girl by Nikki Glaser

by Nikki Glaser Joy in The Trenches by Trevor Noah

by Trevor Noah Legacy by Wanda Sykes

by Wanda Sykes 100 Sound Effects by Fred Armisen

by Fred Armisen Take a Banana for the Ride by Jeff Ross

by Jeff Ross The Unstoppable… by Dave Chappelle

75. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Future Boy by Michael J. Fox

by Michael J. Fox The Look by Michelle Obama

by Michelle Obama The Man on the Run by Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

by Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville Remix Meditation by Lil Jon

by Lil Jon Star of the Show: My Life on Stage by Dolly Parton

by Dolly Parton Vagabond: A Me by Tim Curry

76. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Devil Wears Prada 2 by (Various Artists)

by (Various Artists) Stranger Things Season 5 by (Various Artists)

by (Various Artists) Wicked: For Good by (Various Artists)

by (Various Artists) The Wizard of Oz at Sphere by The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

by The Wizard of Oz at Sphere Wuthering Heights by Charli xcx

77. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Odyssey - Ludwig Göransson, composer

- Ludwig Göransson, composer One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood, composer

- Jonny Greenwood, composer Project Hail Mary - Daniel Pemberton, composer

- Daniel Pemberton, composer Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ludwig Göransson, composer

- Ludwig Göransson, composer Widow's Bay - David Fleming, composer

78. Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes - John Paesano, composer

- From the Ashes - John Paesano, composer 007: First Light - Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers

- Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers Ghost of Yōtei - Toma Otowa, composer

- Toma Otowa, composer Marvel's Wolverine - David Fleming, composer

- David Fleming, composer Star Wars: Zero Company - Gordy Haab, composer

79. Best Song Written For Visual Media

"House" [From "Wuthering Heights"] - John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

"I Knew It, I Knew You" [From "Toy Story 5"] - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Need Someone" [From "The Pitt"] - Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

"No Place Like Home" [From "Wicked: For Good"] - Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

"RUNWAY" [From "The Devil Wears Prada 2"] - Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta

80. Best Music Video

"Lost Boys" by Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

"STORM" by Gener8ion & Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

"hate that i made you love me" by Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

"Click Clack Symphony." by RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer); Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

"Berghain" by Rosalía (featuring Björk & Yves Tumor); Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

81. Best Music Film

To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World (Earth, Wind & Fire) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers

(Earth, Wind & Fire) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live (Billie Eilish) - James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers

(Billie Eilish) - James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers Man on the Run (Paul McCartney) - Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers

(Paul McCartney) - Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Elvis Presley) - Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers

(Elvis Presley) - Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story (Various Artists) - Ally Pankiw, video director; Dan Levy & Christina Piovesan, video producers

82. Best Recording Package

Coloring Book - Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)

- Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer) Horizons / West - Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)

- Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice) If You Can Hold Your Breath - Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)

- Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate) Nothing's About to Happen to M e - Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)

e - Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski) Power To The People - Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests)

83. Best Album Cover

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops - Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)

- Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody) Sad And Beautiful World , Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)

, Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples) This Mirror Weighs a Ton - Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)

Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol) West End Girl - Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)

- Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen) WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? - Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)

84. Best Album Notes

Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco - Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)

- Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier) Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) - Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)

- Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre) Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings - Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal Dorati)

- Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal Dorati) Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 - David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)

- David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey) Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) - Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)

85. Best Historical Album

The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 - Steve Berkowitz & Sean Wilentz, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, mastering engineers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, restoration engineers (Bob Dylan)

Steve Berkowitz & Sean Wilentz, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, mastering engineers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, restoration engineers (Bob Dylan) Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set - Scott Wenzel, compilation producer; Shane Carroll & Nancy Conforti, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

Scott Wenzel, compilation producer; Shane Carroll & Nancy Conforti, mastering engineers (Various Artists) Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco - Adam Machado, compilation producer; Jessica Thompson, mastering engineer; Jessica Thompson, restoration engineer (Clifton Chenier)

Adam Machado, compilation producer; Jessica Thompson, mastering engineer; Jessica Thompson, restoration engineer (Clifton Chenier) Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 - Lars Edegran, compilation producer; Doug Benson, mastering engineer; Doug Benson, restoration engineer (Ma Rainey)

Lars Edegran, compilation producer; Doug Benson, mastering engineer; Doug Benson, restoration engineer (Ma Rainey) Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 Adam Domagala, compilation producer; Jacek Gawlowski, mastering engineer; Jacek Gawlowski, restoration engineer (Tomasz Stańko)

86. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Art of Loving - Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)

Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean) Lux (Complete Works) - Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (Rosalía)

Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (Rosalía) Middle of Nowhere - Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

- Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves) Nine Inch Noize - Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize) The Thread - Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

87. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra - Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr & Oregon Symphony)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Andy Akiho, David Danzmayr & Oregon Symphony) Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, 'From the New World'; Simon: Four Black American Dances - Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) Mahler: Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' - Jon Johannsen, Jason O'Connell & Mark Willsher, engineers; Mark Willsher, mastering engineer (Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony)

- Jon Johannsen, Jason O'Connell & Mark Willsher, engineers; Mark Willsher, mastering engineer (Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony) Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be - Silas Brown, engineer; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three)

- Silas Brown, engineer; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three) Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light - Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber & Mike Tierney, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble)

Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber & Mike Tierney, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble) Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine - Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

88. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

89. Best Immersive Audio Album

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) - Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John) Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack) - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)

- Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa) The Grotesque & The Sublime - Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

- Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra) One Size Fits All - Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention)

Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention) petal - John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)

90. Best Instrumental Composition

ÉPiLOGUE - JD BECK, Noé Degalle & DOMi LOUNA, composers (DOMi & JD BECK)

- JD BECK, Noé Degalle & DOMi LOUNA, composers (DOMi & JD BECK) Found in a Frozen Fog - Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)

- Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers) King of Coins - ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling, composers (ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling)

- ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling, composers (ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling) listen… (from Disclosure Day) - John Williams, composer (John Williams)

John Williams, composer (John Williams) Solace (Compassion) - Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer

91. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Blackbird" - Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)

"Olha Maria" - Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)

"Overjoyed (Live)" - Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)

"Radio Newsreel" - John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

"Sir Duke" - Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)

92. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Click Clack Symphony" - Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer, arrangers (RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer)

"The Governor's Waltz" - Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw, arrangers (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Moon River" - Nan Schwartz, arranger (Studio Intensive Orchestra Featuring Nnenna Freelon)

"Send in the Clowns" - Darcy James Argue, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)

"Shrink To Fantasy" - Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow Smith, arrangers (WILLOW)

"SMALL EYES" - JD BECK, Noé Degalle & DOMi LOUNA, arrangers (DOMi & JD BECK)

93. Best Orchestral Performance

An American Dream? - Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra)

Barbara Hannigan, conductor (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra) Clyne: Color Field - Marin Alsop, conductor (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

- Marin Alsop, conductor (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra) Cuong: Orbital - David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

- David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) John Williams And 'The President's Own,' Vol. 3 - John Williams, conductor (United States Marine Band)

- John Williams, conductor (United States Marine Band) Pájaros Mágicos - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

94. Best Opera Recording

Barber: Vanessa - Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Nicole Heaston & Matthew Polenzani; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (National Symphony Orchestra; University of Maryland Concert Choir)

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Nicole Heaston & Matthew Polenzani; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (National Symphony Orchestra; University of Maryland Concert Choir) Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Patrick Carfizzi, Craig Colclough, Andrzej Filończyk, Miles Mykkanen, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & Lauren Snouffer; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; Gene Scheer)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Patrick Carfizzi, Craig Colclough, Andrzej Filończyk, Miles Mykkanen, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & Lauren Snouffer; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; Gene Scheer) Davis: The Central Park Five - Anthony Parnther, conductor; Lacey Jo Benter, Cedric Berry, Ashley Faatoalia, Orson Van Gay, Bernard Holcomb, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan; Greg Curtis, Anthony Davis & Anthony Parnther, producers (Long Beach Opera; Richard Wesley)

Anthony Parnther, conductor; Lacey Jo Benter, Cedric Berry, Ashley Faatoalia, Orson Van Gay, Bernard Holcomb, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan; Greg Curtis, Anthony Davis & Anthony Parnther, producers (Long Beach Opera; Richard Wesley) Little: What Belongs To You - Alan Pierson, conductor; Karim Sulayman; Gavin Chuck, Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (Alarm Will Sound)

Alan Pierson, conductor; Karim Sulayman; Gavin Chuck, Andrew McKenna Lee & David T. Little, producers (Alarm Will Sound) Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves - Patrick Summers, conductor; Ryan McKinny & Lauren Snouffer; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera Orchestra; Houston Grand Opera Chorus; Royce Vavrek)

95. Best Choral Performance

Hearne: Farming - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

- Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) Here I Am - Eric Holtan, conductor (Susanna Phillips; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices & Tucson Girls Chorus)

- Eric Holtan, conductor (Susanna Phillips; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices & Tucson Girls Chorus) Hopkins: My Fatherland - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir & Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral)

- Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir & Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral) Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone) - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare) Yee: Trans Requiem - Melissa Attebury, conductor (Katherine Goforth, Breanna Sinclairé & Andrew Yee; Novus NY; Trinity Choir & Trinity Youth Chorus)

96. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Bridgetower Project - Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D'Rivera by Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite

by Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite In Her Hands by Neave Trio

by Neave Trio Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos by Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

by Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be by Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three

by Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three Rhythm Nation by PUBLIQuartet

97. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra by Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

by Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor (Oregon Symphony) Cuong: Re(new)al by Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

by Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 by Han Chen

by Han Chen Stewart: 24 American Caprices by Curtis Stewart

by Curtis Stewart Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy by Yo-Yo Ma; Michael Stern, conductor (Kansas City Symphony)

98. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Lamenting Earth - Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet, artists

- Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet, artists Legends: Rebellion - Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist

- Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist The Living Spiritual - Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist

- Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist Over My Head - John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist

- John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist Solitude - Reginald Mobley, soloist; Brandon J. Acker & Douglas Balliett, artists

99. Best Classical Compendium

Black Mozart - Jon Batiste; Jon Batiste, producer

- Jon Batiste; Jon Batiste, producer My Brother's Keeper - Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz'men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producers

- Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz'men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producers Renewal - Music Of Viet Cuong - Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producers

Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producers Rise - Imani Winds; Silas Brown, Mark Dover & Doron Schachter, producers

Imani Winds; Silas Brown, Mark Dover & Doron Schachter, producers 25x25 - Sō Percussion; Eric Cha-Beach, Matt Poirier, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski & Jason Treuting, producers

100. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay - Mason Bates, composer (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lauren Snouffer, Andrzej Filończyk, Craig Colclough, Miles Mykkanen, Patrick Carfizzi, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & The Metropolitan Opera)

Mason Bates, composer (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lauren Snouffer, Andrzej Filończyk, Craig Colclough, Miles Mykkanen, Patrick Carfizzi, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & The Metropolitan Opera) Davis: The Central Park Five - Anthony Davis, composer (Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Bernard Holcomb, Orson Van Gay, Ashley Faatoalia, Cedric Berry, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan)

Anthony Davis, composer (Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Bernard Holcomb, Orson Van Gay, Ashley Faatoalia, Cedric Berry, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan) Dennehy: Violin Concerto - Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Stephen Waarts, Ryan McAdams & National Symphony Orchestra Ireland)

Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Stephen Waarts, Ryan McAdams & National Symphony Orchestra Ireland) Snider: Forward Into Light - Sarah Kirkland Snider, composer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble)

Sarah Kirkland Snider, composer (Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble) Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices - Curtis Stewart, composer (Curtis Stewart)

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