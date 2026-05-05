4th of July Patriotic Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet

The 16th Annual 4th of July Patriotic Boat Parade & Blessing of the Fleet returns to Fort Pierce on Saturday, July 4, 2026, as part of America’s 250th Anniversary celebration. Hosted by the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, this beloved waterfront tradition invites all boaters to decorate their vessels in red, white, and blue and join the patriotic procession. Vessels gather at 10:30 a.m. in the Turning Basin near Derecktor Shipyards, and the parade begins at 11:00 a.m., traveling through the Fort Pierce Inlet. The event also includes a special Blessing of the Fleet honoring the boating community and wishing safe seas to all. Participation is open to all and spectators are welcome to watch from the shoreline. Follow us on social media for additional event details and updates.