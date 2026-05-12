Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III
Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III
From the intimate dialogue of Copland’s Quite City to the more public, more formal interplay of Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, the first half of this program celebrates connection and conversation. In the second half, Beethoven ignites those shared energies in his Seventh Symphony— a work of white-hot exuberance, rhythmic drive, and unstoppable momentum.
Community Church of Vero Beach
$25- $85
07:00 PM - 08:40 PM on Thu, 18 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
Community Church of Vero Beach
1901 23rd StreetVero Beach, Florida 32961
772-778-1070
info@irsymphonic.org