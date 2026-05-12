Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III
Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III
From the intimate dialogue of Copland’s Quite City to the more public, more formal interplay of Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, the first half of this program celebrates connection and conversation. In the second half, Beethoven ignites those shared energies in his Seventh Symphony— a work of white-hot exuberance, rhythmic drive, and unstoppable momentum.
The Lyric Theatre
$60- $90
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 19 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
The Lyric Theatre
59 SW Flagler AveStuart, Florida 34994
772-286-7827
info@lyrictheatre.com