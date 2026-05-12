Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III

Communion and Combustion- Masterworks III

From the intimate dialogue of Copland’s Quite City to the more public, more formal interplay of Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante, the first half of this program celebrates connection and conversation. In the second half, Beethoven ignites those shared energies in his Seventh Symphony— a work of white-hot exuberance, rhythmic drive, and unstoppable momentum.

The Lyric Theatre
$60- $90
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 19 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
https://atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/
The Lyric Theatre
59 SW Flagler Ave
Stuart, Florida 34994
772-286-7827
info@lyrictheatre.com
lyrictheatre.com