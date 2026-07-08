Fishing Line Sorting with Coastal Connections, Inc.

Come join us to tackle the fishing line debris problem! On Saturday, September 12th from 8am-10am at White's Tackle, we’ll be sorting monofilament fishing line from the braided line and fishing tackle we collected from our 49 fishing line recycling tubes in Indian River County.

Please bring heavy-duty gloves if you have any!

Sign up using this link: https://coastal-connections.salsalabs.org/sept26sorting/index.html