Rhythm and Ritual- Masterworks IV
Rhythm and Ritual- Masterworks IV
Across cultures and centuries, rhythm and ritual have shaped how music expresses identity, belief, and desire. Respighi’s Trittico Botticeliano refracts 15th century masterpieces through the lens of Italian Impressionism; Zhou Tian’s Flute Concerto stretches Eastern sensibility across a Western symphonic frame. Falla turns to the music of his native Andalusia to tell a story of possessive ghosts, deception, and the ultimate triumph of love.
Community Church of Vero Beach
$25- $85
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
Community Church of Vero Beach
1901 23rd StreetVero Beach, Florida 32961
772-778-1070
info@irsymphonic.org