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Rhythm and Ritual- Masterworks IV

Rhythm and Ritual- Masterworks IV

Across cultures and centuries, rhythm and ritual have shaped how music expresses identity, belief, and desire. Respighi’s Trittico Botticeliano refracts 15th century masterpieces through the lens of Italian Impressionism; Zhou Tian’s Flute Concerto stretches Eastern sensibility across a Western symphonic frame. Falla turns to the music of his native Andalusia to tell a story of possessive ghosts, deception, and the ultimate triumph of love.

The Lyric Theatre
$25- $85
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
https://atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/
The Lyric Theatre
59 SW Flagler Ave
Stuart, Florida 34994
772-286-7827
info@lyrictheatre.com
lyrictheatre.com