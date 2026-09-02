"SEE HOW THEY RUN," A THEATRICAL COMEDY
"SEE HOW THEY RUN," A THEATRICAL COMEDY
“See How They Run,” a Philip King original, debuts at the Pineapple Playhouse on October 2, 2026 and runs through October 18th. The play is set in a 1940’s wartime vicarage, where a simple visit to Penelope spirals into chaos. Identity mix-ups, along with borrowed clerical outfits, an escaped prisoner of war, and a suspicious parishioner collide — creating comical confusion. Show tickets can be purchased at pineappleplayhouse.com.
St. Lucie County Theatre's Pineapple Playhouse
$30
Every 2 weeks through Oct 18, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
THE PINEAPPLE PLAYHOUSE
305-896-1754
marketing.pineappleplayhouse@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
marketing.pineappleplayhouse@gmail.com
St. Lucie County Theatre's Pineapple Playhouse
700 W. Weatherbee RoadFt. Pierce, Florida 34982
772-465-0366
info@pineappleplayhouse.com