"SEE HOW THEY RUN," A THEATRICAL COMEDY

“See How They Run,” a Philip King original, debuts at the Pineapple Playhouse on October 2, 2026 and runs through October 18th. The play is set in a 1940’s wartime vicarage, where a simple visit to Penelope spirals into chaos. Identity mix-ups, along with borrowed clerical outfits, an escaped prisoner of war, and a suspicious parishioner collide — creating comical confusion. Show tickets can be purchased at pineappleplayhouse.com.