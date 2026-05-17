A.C.T. Studio Theatre Presents Spring Festival

of Short Plays by Florida Playwrights

FOR TICKETS: ACTSTUDIOTHEATRE.COM OR CALL 772-932-8880

A.C.T. Studio Theatre will present its annual Short Play Festival in May. A.C.T. is the only local theater to present the work of Florida’s aspiring playwrights. Writers enter the competition with specific parameters, and the best plays are chosen by committee. The theme this year is “Dreams.”

The production is called “Designer Shorts.” Due to its success and audience appeal, this is the fourth year A.C.T. Studio Theatre will bring new and original short plays to the stage. A.C.T. is the only community theatre on the Treasure Coast that annually offers playwrights an avenue to present their work. Each year the theme changes bringing new creative challenges for writers.

Join us for an evening or afternoon of creativity and originality. All eight winning plays will be presented during each performance. Woven together, “Designer Shorts 4” will provide a thoughtful and moving theater experience.

Performances will be on stage at A.C.T. Studio Theatre May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. For tickets and information, please visit actstudiotheatre.com or call (772) 932-8880. Reserved seating is $28. A.C.T. Studio Theatre, a nonprofit organization, is located in the Cedar Pointe Plaza, 2399 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart.

