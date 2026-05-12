Stage & Screen- Masterworks I
Stage & Screen- Masterworks I
From Shakespeare to Gene Kelly, our opening program spans centuries of theatrical storytelling. Film scores by Copland and Bernstein frame works by two pioneers of cinematic music: Korngold’s witty incidental music to Much Ado About Nothing and Rózsa’s dazzling, virtuoso Concerto for String Orchestra— music forged in Hollywood, but grounded in the symphonic tradition.
Community Church of Vero Beach
$25- $85
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 21 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
Community Church of Vero Beach
1901 23rd StreetVero Beach, Florida 32961
772-778-1070
info@irsymphonic.org