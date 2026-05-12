Stage & Screen- Masterworks I
Stage & Screen- Masterworks I
From Shakespeare to Gene Kelly, our opening program spans centuries of theatrical storytelling. Film scores by Copland and Bernstein frame works by two pioneers of cinematic music: Korngold’s witty incidental music to Much Ado About Nothing and Rózsa’s dazzling, virtuoso Concerto for String Orchestra— music forged in Hollywood, but grounded in the symphonic tradition.
The Lyric Theatre
$60- $90
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
The Lyric Theatre
59 SW Flagler AveStuart, Florida 34994
772-286-7827
info@lyrictheatre.com