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Stage & Screen- Masterworks I

Stage & Screen- Masterworks I

From Shakespeare to Gene Kelly, our opening program spans centuries of theatrical storytelling. Film scores by Copland and Bernstein frame works by two pioneers of cinematic music: Korngold’s witty incidental music to Much Ado About Nothing and Rózsa’s dazzling, virtuoso Concerto for String Orchestra— music forged in Hollywood, but grounded in the symphonic tradition.

The Lyric Theatre
$60- $90
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Atlantic Classical Orchestra
772-460-0860
info@aco-music.org
https://atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/
The Lyric Theatre
59 SW Flagler Ave
Stuart, Florida 34994
772-286-7827
info@lyrictheatre.com
lyrictheatre.com