THE PINEAPPLE PLAYHOUSE KICKS OFF ITS 2026-27 SEASON WITH "PROOF" A THEATRICAL DRAMA

The Pineapple Playhouse, a 117-seat community theatre, located at 700 W. Weatherbee Road in Fort Pierce, Florida, kicks off its theatrical season on August 28th with the debut of “Proof,” David Auburn’s Pulitzer-Prize winning play. “Proof” explores the thin line between genius & madness. It follows Catherine, a female who cared for her brilliant, but mentally ill father. Following her father’s death, a ground-breaking mathematical proof is discovered, revealing questions about its authorship and Catherine’s sanity. The Pineapple Playhouse is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, operating since 1974. Tickets can be purchased online at pineappleplayhouse.com.