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The Soroptimist of Stuart 5th Annual Holiday Sip and Shop

The Soroptimist of Stuart 5th Annual Holiday Sip and Shop

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of holiday shopping, delicious flavors, and festive fun!

Join us on November 7, 2026 for the 5th Annual Holiday Sip & Shop, an exclusive holiday experience featuring some of the area's most sought-after local restaurants and curated vendors.

- Enjoy a sip and a delicious bite from unique and desirable local restaurants
- Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, holiday treasures, artisan creations, boutique finds, and so much more
- Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses

Exclusive Event — Only 200 Tickets Available! ⭐

This highly anticipated event sells quickly, and once tickets are gone, they're gone!
Gather your friends and make plans now for a festive evening filled with shopping, sipping, tasting, and holiday cheer.

The Creek District
45.00
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soroptimist International of Stuart Fl
sistuart@yahoo.con
SoroptimistofStuart.org
The Creek District
555 Colorado Avenue and the surrounding streets.
Stuart, Florida
sistuart@yahoo.com
https://soroptimistofstuart.org/