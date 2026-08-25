The Soroptimist of Stuart 5th Annual Holiday Sip and Shop
The Soroptimist of Stuart 5th Annual Holiday Sip and Shop
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of holiday shopping, delicious flavors, and festive fun!
Join us on November 7, 2026 for the 5th Annual Holiday Sip & Shop, an exclusive holiday experience featuring some of the area's most sought-after local restaurants and curated vendors.
- Enjoy a sip and a delicious bite from unique and desirable local restaurants
- Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, holiday treasures, artisan creations, boutique finds, and so much more
- Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses
Exclusive Event — Only 200 Tickets Available! ⭐
This highly anticipated event sells quickly, and once tickets are gone, they're gone!
Gather your friends and make plans now for a festive evening filled with shopping, sipping, tasting, and holiday cheer.