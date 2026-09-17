Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival
Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival
Treasure Coast International Film Festival Returns with over 40 films!
Join us from Sept 24th – 27th as the Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival showcases a variety of Indie and Student films from local talent and beyond!
All films will be shown at Epic Theatres of Stuart (2248 SE Federal Hwy).
Tickets can be purchased, and the schedule seen at https://www.tcifilmfest.org.
When you buy the VIP pass you get access to:
- Director’s Mixer
- After Parties
- Meet & Greets
- Awards Gala
- Film Industry Seminars
Support the local arts!
Questions and Press Inquiries can be sent to Info@TCIFILMFEST.org
Epic Theatres
$10-$119
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Treasure Coast International Film Society
772-202-8563
Info@tcifilmfest.org
Epic Theatres
2248 SE Federal HwyStuart, Florida 34994
(772) 212-2611
stuart@epic-theatres.com