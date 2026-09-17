Treasure Coast International Film Festival Returns with over 40 films!

Join us from Sept 24th – 27th as the Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival showcases a variety of Indie and Student films from local talent and beyond!

All films will be shown at Epic Theatres of Stuart (2248 SE Federal Hwy).

Tickets can be purchased, and the schedule seen at https://www.tcifilmfest.org.

When you buy the VIP pass you get access to:

- Director’s Mixer

- After Parties

- Meet & Greets

- Awards Gala

- Film Industry Seminars

Support the local arts!

Questions and Press Inquiries can be sent to Info@TCIFILMFEST.org

