Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival Opening Night

Opening night announcement

Greetings Movie Magicians!!

The Treasure Coast International Film, Arts, and Music Festival officially starts!

And our opening film this year is not one to miss:

Eugene O'Neill's - The First Man

Directed and Produced by Hardeep Giani

“This is the first-ever film adaptation of The First Man - an early and rare story from the pen of Nobel laureate and Pulitzer prize winner, Eugene O'Neill.

This psychological romantic drama set in 1920s Connecticut, delves into themes of obsession, grief and betrayal.”

Do yourself a favor and go ahead and buy tickets to this event.

https://www.tcifilmfest.org/buy-tickets

Actually, do one better and buy yourself a VIP or Complete Festival Pass so you don’t miss out on any of these wonderful creators and their films!