Treasure Coast International, Film, Arts, and Music Festival Workshops

10:00 AM - PRODUCING YOUR FIRST FEATURE FILM:

Award winning veteran Filmmaker Frank Eberling second feature film, TURKLES recently concluded a multi-year run on AMAZON and NETFLIX. To make it, he was able to enlist five producers, a volunteer crew of twenty, a cast of forty, and an additional two hundred volunteers working as extras, parental supervision, etc.

We’ll discuss the essentials of producing your film;

-Choosing the APPROPRIATE SCRIPT

-Putting together the LEGAL TEAM. Do you want to be a -filmmaker or a defendant in lawsuits?

-Putting together the CREATIVE TEAM

-Putting together the PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT needs.

-Putting together the CAST

-Putting together the BUSINESS TEAM

-Putting together the POST-PRODUCTION TEAM.

-Putting together a DISTRIBUTION DEAL, with or without a PRODUCER’S REP.

(90 minutes. Bring your questions, examples, and plans for your film).

11:30 PM - THE FATAL FIRST: Surviving the Studio Gatekeeper

Screenwriting Seminar with Michael Chasin:

Tens of thousands of screenplays are written every year.

Studio gatekeepers, charged with evaluating this tsunami, demand great writing on page one. If they don’t see it, it’s often fatal to the remaining pages. In this fast-paced seminar you’ll learn the exact elements to avoid, and the crucial hooks to include, to compel readers to turn to page two, and beyond.

About the Instructor, Michael is an award-winning screenwriter, instructor, and screenplay consultant. A film school graduate, Michael also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, a Master’s in Human Resource Management and a Master’s in Business Administration.



12:30 PM - AI TECHNOLOGY FOR FILMMAKING: PROS & CONS:

Is AI a net positive or a net negative? The greatest equalizer in film history or the greatest injustice. This is a war, molecules vs. machine? Deep purpose vs. abundance?

Your life as a filmmaker is a series of events and stories live longer than life, just ask the cave man who made those drawings.​ Award winning Producer/Director Frederick Taylor will moderate the discussion. See you at the talk. Bring a number two pencil.

2:00 PM - FILMMAKERS FORUM:

A roundtable discussion on what challenges independent filmmakers are facing today. All filmmakers are welcome to participate.