Defending Those Who Can't Afford an Attorney and a Literacy Service in Indian River County

Florida - Friday March 10, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we’re going to hear about a landmark 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave every criminal defendant the right to an attorney.

Diamond Litty, the Public Defender for the 19th Circuit representing the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County is here to tell us about it, the 60th Anniversary of Gideon vs. Wainwright, and why the work of public defender is so important to our Judicial System.

Learn more about the 19th Circuit Public Defender's Office and what they do, on their website at: pd19.org.

Then, Shannon Maitland, the Executive Director of Literacy Services of Indian River County joins us. She'll tell us about the free services they provide to immigrants, and other adults and children in Indian River County who want to learn how to improve their chances of getting a GED, a drivers license, or a promotion at work by reading English better.

Learn more about Literacy Service of Indian River County on their website at: literacyservicesirc.org.