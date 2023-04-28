Clothing Children and Caring for Adults

Fort Pierce - Friday April 28, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Gigi Suntum, the Executive Director of Caring Children, Clothing Children.

She’s here to tell us about the 5th Annual Derby Day Benefit, a joint fund raiser with the Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation that takes place on May 6th.

They are both non-profits with widely different missions that benefit good causes.

Learn more about Caring Children Clothing Children on their website at: http://www.4cmartin.org/

Then, caring for the elderly. We’ll talk with Lacinda Mouton, the Chief Financial Officer of the Council on Aging of St. Lucie, and Antoinette Rolle, the Healthcare Administrator of the Better Life Council which is a division of the Council on Aging.

The Council on Aging of St. Lucie provides a wide range of care for the elderly including meals on wheels and home care, but they've lost a crucial funding source this year and they need your help.

Antoinette and Lacinda will tell us about the services they provide and how you can help ensure they're able to continue caring for seniors in need.

Learn more about the Council on Aging of St. Lucie at: coasl.com