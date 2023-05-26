A Healthy Start for Expectant Mothers and Art at the Lighthouse

Fort Pierce - Friday May 26, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we're going to learn about health care for expectant mothers with Taylor Farnsworth and Janay Brown of the Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition. Taylor is the Director of External Engagement, and Janay is a Community Liaison.

Their mission is to decrease infant mortality, and they do that by providing a variety of specialized care, including education, lactation services, and in person "Doula" advice, information, emotional support, and physical comfort to mothers before, during, and just after childbirth.

They’ll talk about all those services, as well as the importance of involving fathers in the process as well.

Learn more about the Indian River County Healthy Start Coalition and the services they offer on their website at: https://www.irchealthystartcoalition.org/.

Then, 'Locals Only – A Florida State of Mind’, the latest exhibit at the Lighthouse Arts Center in Tequesta.

Curator Janeen Mason joins us again to tell us about the artists in the show, as well as the others exhibits on display and, she’ll also tell us about their summer art school which is offering some unique instruction in 3-d printing.

Learn more about the Locals Only exhibit, enroll in the summer art school, and find out about the other offerings at the Lighthouse Arts Center on their website at: https://lighthousearts.org/locals-only/.