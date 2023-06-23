Restoring the Everglades and Improving the Quality of Life for Children

Fort Pierce - Friday June 23, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we talk with Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg.

Did you know that the Everglades is the source of drinking water for nearly 9-million people in south Florida? Most people surveyed by the Everglades Foundation didn’t know that, and Eric wants to change that. He'll tell us about the initiative the Foundation has launched to let people know where their drinking water comes from and why restoring the Everglades is so important to their well-being.

Learn more about the Everglades Foundation on their website at: https://www.evergladesfoundation.org/.

Then we'll hear from Sean Boyle, the CEO of the St. Lucie County Children’s Services Council. It's a unique public service agency, there are only 10 in the state of Florida. They are funded with a slice of county property taxes, and their mission is to improve the quality of life for all the children in St. Lucie County.

One such program has been Sean’s here to tell us about the St. Lucie Reads Initiative that the Council has launched this year, and he'll talk about some of the many other programs they support for the benefit of children in the County.

Learn more about Children's Service's Council on their website at: https://www.cscslc.org/directory.aspx?eid=5.