Summer Meals at the Food Bank and Swimming and Learning at the YMCA

Fort Pierce - Friday June 30, 2023: Welcome to In Focus, with IRSC Public Media. The Treasure Coast Food Bank continues its remarkable work, providing free meals to thousands in need throughout the year, and that effort doesn’t stop during the summer.

Food Bank President and CEO Judy Cruz is with us this week to tell us about their summer feeding program.

And there a two new programs she’ll tell us about, a new SNAP education program that helps people receiving SNAP stretch their food budget, along with a medically tailored meals program that is about to launch which will provide specialized meals for those with chronic illnesses.

Learn more about the Treasure Coast Food Bank on their website at: stophunger.org.

Then we'll talk with the President and CEO of the YMCA of the Treasure Coast, Charlene Lyons.

They're offering summer camps in Stuart, Indiantown and five locations throughout St. Lucie County. The camps offer swim lessons, sporting events, field trips, and some learning to combat the summer slide, and there is also a Pre-K program to get the five-year-olds kindergarten ready.

Charlene is here with details on all that, and her own interesting background.

Learn more about the YMCA of the Treasure Coast on their website at: ymcatreasurecoast.org.