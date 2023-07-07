A Taste of Freedom at Save the Chimps and Finding the Right Business at the Better Business Bureau

Fort Pierce - Friday July 7, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we welcome Save the Chimps CEO Ana Paula Tavares.

The Save the Chimps Sanctuary recently received worldwide attention from a viral video featuring a recently arrived chimp named Vanilla who spent most of her life cooped up in a cage inside a lab. She recently experienced blue skies and green grass for the first time after being set free here at the sanctuary in Fort Pierce.

It brought attention to the human qualities of these remarkable animals, our closest relatives in the animal world. Ana Paula will talk about Vanilla’s story, and the sanctuary’s ongoing fundraising efforts ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14th.

Learn more about the Save the Chimps Sanctuary on their website at: https://savethechimps.org/.

Then we'll hear from Cinthya Lavin of the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida. She's the Vice President of Communications and Community Engagement.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been putting their stamp of approval on reliable businesses, and helping consumers find businesses they can trust.

If you're a new business, Cinthya will explain how you can apply for membership, and what benefits come with that. If you're a consumer, you'll hear about some of the valuable services the Bureau provides in the 11 counties across southeast Florida that they serve. In particular, the bureau can help both long time and new residents find a reliable contractor, landscaper, or other service provider, and they'll do it for free.

We'll also hear about the Bureau's upcoming Engage Summit and Torch Awards that will be held on August 23rd at the Broward Convention Center.

Learn more about the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida in Stuart on their website at: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-southeast-florida-and-the-caribbean.