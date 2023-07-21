United Against Poverty Offers a Hand Up; and Re-Register to Vote by Mail Now

Fort Pierce - Friday July 21, 2023: Welcome to In Focus, with IRSC Public Media. This week a hand up, not a hand out, that’s the motto of United Against Poverty, a non-profit devoted to improving the lives of those in need.

They offer discounted grocery services, educational, career, and crisis counseling services.

Here to tell us about those programs are Sean Howald, the St. Lucie County Campus Director for United Against Poverty and Development Manager Dawn Knupp.

Learn more about United Against Poverty on their website at: unitedagainstpoverty.org

Then we'll talk with St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker. Election law has changed. If you vote by mail, you’re not automatically going to get a ballot in the mail in the next election, you’ve got to re-new that request every year now.

Even though the next election is not until next year, Gertrude joins us to let us know reminders are going out in the mail, re-new your vote by mail request now. And she tells us that there are a number of convenient ways to do just that.

Learn more about elections and voting on the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website at: https://www.slcelections.com/.