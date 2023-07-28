Volunteering for the Red Cross and Building Confidence with 'Talking Heads of Stuart'

Fort Pierce - Friday July 28, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, who doesn’t know about the Red Cross? They’ve been helping people in need for more than a century and on top of last year’s hurricanes, this past year has been a very busy one for the South Florida Chapter of the Red Cross.

Red Cross Communications Team Member Susan Brodeur is with us to talk about all the good work the Red Cross has been doing. And, if you’ve got some free time and want to help out, as well as help give your own life some added meaning, she'll tell us how you can become a Red Cross volunteer.

Learn more about the Red Cross, or sign up to become a Red Cross volunteer at: https://www.redcross.org/local/florida/south-florida.html.

Then, are you afraid of speaking in public? Many are, it's a common fear. But it can be overcome, with the help of groups like the Talking Heads of Stuart.

Dr. Christine Chico is living proof, she once dreaded speaking in front of people, but not anymore. She is a retired anesthesiologist, who is now President of The Talking Heads of Stuart, an affiliate organization of Toastmasters.

Dr. Chico joins us to tell us how she overcame her fear, and how you can do the same at Talking heads of Stuart.

Learn more about Talking Heads of Stuart, or sign up to become a member at: https://talkingheadsofstuart.toastmastersclubs.org/.