Wild Weather Worries and Truth in Millage Time

Fort Pierce - Friday August 11, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, it’s the weather. Soaring feel like temperatures are creating dangerous conditions. How long will it last and what’s causing it?

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Will Ulrich from the National Weather Service in Melbourne will explain the impact that the warm water surrounding Florida is having on us. And that same warm water has also prompted a revised 2023 Hurricane Season outlook from NOAA. We'll hear the briefing that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Director Matthew Rosencrans gave on the updated season outlook. The forecast now calls for an above normal hurricane season.

Get the latest weather updates at the NWS Melbourne Office website at: https://www.weather.gov/mlb/ and view the full NOAA briefing and Q & A from reporters on the updated 2023 Hurricane Season outlook at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWRbQecr5A8.

Then we'll talk with Michelle Franklin, the St. Lucie County Property Appraiser. Its tax time again, and the TRIM notices are going out next week letting you know what your proposed 2023 property tax is for the wide variety of county and city services you receive.

You can dispute the amounts if you choose, you have until September 12th to do that. Expect the final bill November 1st, and you’ve got until next April to pay it off.

Learn more about your property taxes on the St. Lucie County Property Appraiser website at: www.paslc.gov.