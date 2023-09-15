'Meals on Wheels' Volunteers Needed in IRC; and Transforming the Old Stuart High into a Center for the Arts

Fort Pierce - Friday September 15, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Karen Deigl is with us. She is the Chief Executive Officer of the Senior Resource Association in Indian River County, a community, home based service organization for seniors.

One of their major goals is to help keep seniors healthy and in their own homes, for as long as possible. And one of the programs they run that helps seniors do just that is 'Meals on Wheels'.

Karen will talk about that program, and their need for volunteers to help deliver those meals to the hundreds of seniors who are on the waiting list.

Learn more about the Senior Resource Association on their website at: www.seniorresourceassociation.org.

Then we'll talk with Nancy Turrell, the Executive Director of MartinArts. Coming up on Saturday September 23, MartinArts is hosting an open house for the 100th year anniversary of the old Stuart High School.

MartArts has big plans to convert that old high school into a center for the arts in Martin County. All the arts says Nancy, including music, the performing arts as well as the visual arts.

Learn more about the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the old Stuart High School on the MartinArts website: www.martinarts.org.