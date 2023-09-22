A Forum on the Status of a Woman's Reproductive Rights; and Free Jazz, Soul, Salsa, Rock and County Music Concerts in Fort Perce

Fort Pierce - Friday September 22, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, two members of the Initiative for Reproductive Justice join us to talk about the current status of reproductive rights for women, Hester Bloom and Liana Urfer.

They've helped organized an educational forum to provide some clarity on the issue in the wake of often conflicting rulings from the courts and new restrictions passed by Florida lawmakers.

The forum takes place October 14 at the Emerson Center. You can learn more about this free event on the Emerson Center's website at: theemersoncenter.com/womens-health-forum.

Then we'll talk about the Jazz, Salas, County, Rock and Soul music concerts at the Museum Pointe Park in Fort Pierce.

The St. Lucie Cultural Alliance has organized a series of 10 free and diverse musical concerts at the park, every Sunday through the first week of November.

A grant from the Levitt Foundation, and community sponsors, made the 'Levitt AMP Concert Series' possible. The Acting Interim Director of the Alliance, Dieulanie Claude, and Marking Director Grace Molina join us with details.

Learn more about the Levitt AMP Concert Series at: artstlucie.org.