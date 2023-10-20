Treasure Coast Community Health Cares for All; and the Underprivileged Get a New Look at the World, with Traveling Youth

Fort Pierce - Friday October 20, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Vicki Soulé, the Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Coast Community Health in Indian River County.

It's a non-profit health center that provides a full range of medical care for those with, or without, health insurance, regardless of their economic circumstances. They do it primarily by fund raising. Just 14% comes from the federal government. Their biggest fund raiser is coming up this Sunday, October 22, the Duck Derby.

Vicki is here to tell us about it, and to emphasize the importance of giving so they can continue their health care mission.

Learn more about Treasure Coast Community Health on their website at: tcchinc.org.

Then we'll talk with the President of The Traveling Youth, Lucie McGuire.

She is an Indian River State College graduate who founded this unique non-profit organization to provide underprivileged youth with the chance to study overseas. She says she was driven by the conviction that every young person deserves a chance to expand their horizons, cultivate their global understanding, and experience personal growth that will last a lifetime.

But they can't do it without funding, and coming up on November 3, is their third annual Holiday Soiree at the Flagler in downtown Stuart. That event will be followed by a two-month long pie sale, their two most important fund raisers of the year.

Learn more about The Traveling Youth on their website at: thetravelingyouth.org.