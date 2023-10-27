Solutions for the Homeless in IRC at The Source; and CCKids Seeks Sponsors to Fulfill a Christmas Wish List for a Kid in Need

Fort Pierce - Friday October 27, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, 'The Source', a Christian based ministry for the homeless in Indian River County.

We’ll talk with Jade Alexander the Director of Operations and Jonathan Orozco Director of Development at The Source.

They provide free meals, a place to sleep, and job training for the homeless. But more than that, their focus is on providing a sense of family, as well as restoring a sense of dignity for those who have lost their way.

The Source has established a regional and even national reputation for providing innovative solutions to help the homeless get back on their feet.

Learn more about The Source on their website at: www.iamthesource.org

Then we'll hear about Communities Connected for Kids, CCKids for short.

Their Christmas drive is underway now and they’re looking for sponsors willing to make the Christmas wish list of a child in need come true.

CCKids Director of Community Relations Christina Kaiser, and Community Resource Coordinator Jordan Bebout are here to explain the program. They'll also talk about some of the critical service they provide for children throughout the Treasure Coast.

Learn more about Communities Connected for Kids on their website at: cckids.net.