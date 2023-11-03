Having an Impact on Martin County and The Elks of Fort Pierce Need You

Fort Pierce - Friday November 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Impact100 Martin.

President Maureen Cotter and Vice President Sue Whittington are here to tell us about their unique nationwide charity organization whose membership is entirely made up of women.

In the past 6 years they’ve award $1.4 million to non-profits in Martin County and next week, on Thursday November 9th, they’re holding their annual kickoff event at the Elliott Museum in Stuart to mark their 7th year of giving.

Learn more about Impact100 Martin on their website at: impact100martin.org.

Then we'll hear about the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.

Ann Smith, the 'Exalted Ruler' of the Fort Pierce Lodge, and Ron Weeden, the Chairmen the Lodge Orientation Committee join us to talk about the history of the Elks. their rituals, and the good work they've been doing for years to benefit the local community, veterans and the young.

Their three day annual recruitment drive kicks off on Friday November 17. It'll be a weekend of arts and crafts, games, dinning, dancing and fun.

The focus of the recruitment effort this year is on young professionals who want to be a part of, and give back to their community.

Check out the Fort Pierce Elks Lodge 1520 Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/groups/585312052826898, and learn more about the Elks on their national website at: www.elks.org.