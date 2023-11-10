The Crossover Mission and SLCFD Christmas 4 Kids

Fort Pierce - Friday November 10, 2023: This Week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we begin with the story of the Crossover Mission in Indian River County.

Co-founders Antoine Jennings and Cathy De Schouwer join us to talk about this non-profit which seeks to provide kids with the guidance they need to become successful adults through a program of year-round basketball training and one-to-one academic mentoring.

Learn More about the Crossover Mission on their website at: crossovermission.com

Then we’ll hear about the St. Lucie County Fire District Christmas 4 Kids drive. Laurie Boyer is the Treasurer of the program and Dawn Knupp is the secretary. They’ll tell us about the history of this program whose mission is to make Christmas a happy and joyful time for children and families in need in St Lucie County.

Learn how you can donate a gift, or volunteer on the SLCFD Christmas 4 Kids website at: www.slcfdchristmas4kids.com