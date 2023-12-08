Having an Impact on St. Lucie County and the City of Sebastian Turns 100

Fort Pierce - Friday December 8, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we begin with a unique non-profit which requires a contribution of $1,100 dollars to join, Impact 100 St. Lucie.

President Janet Maffucci, and Vice President Canieria Gardner are here to tell us how that annual membership adds up, and how they use it to make targeted grants to worthy charities in St. Lucie County that are in need.

Learn more about Impact 100 St. Lucie on their website at: impact100slc.org.

Then we'll turn our focus on the City of Sebastian which turns 100 years old next year on December 8th, but Mayor Fred Jones tells us they’re not waiting till then to celebrate.

Sebastian has plans to hold events all year long to mark the history of their city and Mayor Jones is here to tell us about that.

Learn more about the city of Sebastian's 100th anniversary celebrations at: www.sebastian100.com.