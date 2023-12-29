The Treasure Coast History Festival and Distinguished Speakers at the Rappaport Center in Stuart

Fort Pierce - Friday December 29, 2023: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, the 7th annual Treasure Coast History Festival is coming up on Saturday January 13 at the St. Lucie County History Center at 414 Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County has a fascinating history and the History Festival will be celebrating that history featuring story tellers, historical artifacts, music and plenty of fun for the kids.

History Center Board member Rick Modine joins us to talk about the event and share with us some of the people and their stories that have made St. Lucie County unique.

Learn more about the Treasure Coast History Fest at: stluciehistoricalsociety.net.

Then we'll speak with Rabbi Mathew Durbin of the Temple Beit HaYam in Stuart.

The Rappaport Center at Temple Beit HaYam invites distinguished speakers to discuss compelling contemporary issues in a town hall format, doing so with balance, diversity and integrity.

The 2024 Rappaport Speaker Series is open to all Treasure Coast residents. It gets underway at the Temple Beit HaYam on January 24th featuring well know author and journalist Mitch Albom, followed by journalist and novelist David Ignacious on April 10th.

Learn more about the 2024 Rappaport Center at Temple Beit HaYam at: rappaportfoundation.org.