The Jazz Master Class and Concert and the Caribbean American Cultural Group Celebrates MLK

Fort Pierce - Friday January 5, 2023: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, BlueBird Educational Foundation President Darryl Bey. He joins us to talk about the 'Jazz Master Class and Concert' with the Melton Mustafa Jr. Jazz Quintet that will happen here at Indian River State College on Wednesday January 17th.

It's more than just a Jazz concert, for a select group of high school students, its an all-day event that offers them an opportunity to learn about jazz directly from those that make the music.

Learn more about the Bluebird Educational Foundation on their website at: www.bluebirdeducationalfoundation.org.

Then, the Co-Chair of the Caribbean American Cultural Group's MLK Scholarship Committee, Frances Coke, will be with us. She’ll talk about their annual Celebration of Equity on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday coming up on Monday January 15th.

The Caribbean American Cultural Group is celebrating its 40th year, and they hold this annual event to remind the community that Dr. King’s message remains as relevant today as in the past.

Learn more about the Caribbean American Cultural Group and the Annual Celebration of Equity on MLK Day at: www.cacgpsl.org.