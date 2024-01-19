A Run for the Chimps and a Feast of Chamber Music in Vero Beach

Fort Pierce - Friday January 19, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, the 9th Annual Chimpathon at the Save the Chimps Sanctuary here in Fort Pierce.

Save the Chimps Ex Dir Ana Paula Tavares joins us, along with Race Director Brandon Rinchack.

It happens Saturday February 17 and registration is still open for the 10k, 5k and 2.5k runs, but as Ana Paula and Brandon tell us, the event is about a lot more than a race.



Learn more about the Chimpathon at the Save the Chimps website here: savethechimps.org.

Then the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center comes to Vero Beach, featuring four renowned chamber music artists, two of whom are with us, David Finckel and Wu Han, husband and wife.

A series of 3 concerts will be performed at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, and the first happens this Monday January 22. Beethoven, Shostakovitch, and Dvorak are on the agenda.

Learn more about David and Wu Han, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performances at: https://www.chambermusicsociety.org/our-concerts/on-tour/events/vero-beach-fl-january/.