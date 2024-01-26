A Remembrance to Promote Change and Chalk Art and Poetry at ArtsFest

Fort Pierce - Friday January 26, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Melanie Trewyn, the Founder and President of 'Remember for Change' joins us.

She is here to talk about the third annual 'Drive the Speed Limit' event her non-profit has organized. Its happening Wednesday, February 7, in Fort Pierce.

It's both a remembrance for the victims of drunk and drugged driving, and rally to promote change that will help prevent such tragedies in the future.

Learn more about Remember for Change's - Drive the Speed Limit event at: www.rememberforchange.org.

Then Nancy Turrell, the Executive Director of Martin Arts will give us the lowdown on the annual Arts Fest in Stuart, coming up on Saturday and Sunday February 10th and 11th.

The festival returns to its pre-covid digs along East Ocean Blvd and in Memorial Park. On the agenda this year, for the first time, is a program of chalk art and mural painting lessons for middle school students, and a poetry slam contest .

Learn More about the ArtFest at: www.martinarts.org.