Keeping an Eye on Taxes in Martin County; and Celebrating the Heritage of the Highwayman in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday February 9, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we begin with the Martin County Taxpayers Association.

Executive Director Darlene VanRiper and Vice President Tom Campenni will tell us about their non-partisan, non-profit, that is made up almost entirely of citizen volunteers.

Founded in 1950, the Association has been keeping tabs on the County’s spending of taxpayer funds for 73 years. They’re not anti-tax, they’re anti-waste, Their goal is to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent wisely.

Learn More about the Martin County Taxpayers Association at: mctaxpayers.org.

Then we’ll talk about the 7th Annual Highwaymen Heritage Trail Art Show and Festival, with Kimberlee Hinton, the Community Resource Specialist for the City of Fort Pierce.

It's happening next weekend, on Saturday February 17 here in Fort Pierce, and some of the Highwaymen will be there to paint new pictures.

It’s a festival so there will also be food and music and a kids zone, as well as lessons on how to paint, like a Highwayman.

Learn more about the Highwaymen Heritage Trail Festival at: www.cityoffortpierce.com/483/Highwaymen-Heritage-Trail-Festival.