'Juice and Jazz' at the Backus; and 'Boots and Bling' at the Port St. Lucie Business Women Fashion Show

Fort Pierce - Friday February 23, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, its Juice and Jazz at the Backus museum next weekend on Sunday March 3.

Backus Museum Ex. Dir. Marshall Adams is here with the details about this outdoor concert event with live music from the Fort Pierce Jazz and Blues Society. It gets underway at 10:30 Sunday morning and lasts until half past noon. It's one of the museums signature annual events.

When Juice and Jazz winds down, a raffle will be held for an original masterpiece of Florida art from Guy Harvey whose depictions of marine life are known world wide.

Learn more about the Backus Museum, and get a ticket for Juice and Jazz, at: backusmuseum.org/jucie-jazz, or, buy a raffle ticket to win a work of art here: www.backusmuseum.org/raffle

Then it’s the annual Port St. Lucie Women’s fashion show. Tickets are going fast for this well known annual event. It's happening on Saturday April 27 at the Harbor Ridge County Club. The theme this year is - "Boots and Bling'!

The President of 'Port St. Lucie Business Women', Christina Lofthus joins us, along with past President Devon Dwyer. The fun is all for a good cause, scholarships for women at Indian River State College, and grants for women entering business.

Over the last 40 years, 'Port St. Lucie Business Women' have given more than 300-thousand dollars to help young women start their own business.

Learn more about the Port St. Lucie Business Women, and get your tickets for 'Boots and Bling' on their website at: pslbw.com.