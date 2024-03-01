King Tut at the Elliott; and the Council on Aging's 'Denim and Diamonds' Fundraiser

Fort Pierce - Friday March 1, 2024: This week on in Focus with IRSC Public Media, we get an in depth look at the changes that have taken place at the Elliott Museum in Stuart.

Rob Steele is in the studio, he's the President and CEO of the Historical Society of Martin County, which oversees the Elliott. The big story at the museum right now, says Rob is King Tut, a landmark exhibit for the museum which has drawn in big crowds.

Rob will also talk about the history of the Elliott, and the House of Refugee, which is also overseen by the Historical Society. Both underwent an overhaul during the COVID pandemic, and re-opened with a brand new look.

Learn more about King Tut and all the other exhibits at the Elliott Museum on their website at: hsmc-fl.com.

Then we welcome Antoinette Rolle, the Healthcare Administrator of the Homecare Program for the Council on Aging St. Lucie. The Council provides many critical services for seniors in the county, including Meals on Wheels.

The Council is not a state or county agency, they are an independent non-profit and they need your support. Last year, for budgetary reasons, St. Lucie County dropped its financial support.

So, the Council on Aging has now turned to fund raising. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is in September, and this year they're calling it - The 'Denim and Diamonds' fundraiser.

Antoinette will tell us about their fund raising efforts and how you can help.

Learn more about the Council on Aging on their website at: coasl.com