LRJF: The Poetry of Fathers, and Remembering the Crayon Man, Edwin Binny

Fort Pierce - Friday March 15, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, poet and rancher Sean Sexton is here to tell us about the 13th Annual Poetry and Barbeque taking place Saturday April 13th at the Richardson Center on the Vero Beach campus of Indian River state College.

It’s to benefit the Laura Riding Jackson Foundation’s work to foster great literature in our community.

This year’s event features the poetry of George Bilgere and John Balaban. Sean will read samples of their work, and one of his own as well.

Learn more about the 13th Annual Poetry and Barbecue event on the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation website here: lauraridingjackson.org/special-events.

Then we’ll turn our focus on Edwin Binny, the creator of Crayola Crayons who made his home here in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce Art Club is planning a celebration in his memory.

Art Club President Jeanne Johansen joins us to talk about this free, family fun event, that takes place Saturday March 30 at the Riverwalk Center and we’ll learn about all the important contributions Binny made to the community that became his home.

Learn more about the Fort Pierce Art Club and the Edwin Binny Celebration at: www.fortpierceartclub.org.