IRNA - Keeping an Eye on IRC Development; and Care Net's Annual Walk for Life

Fort Pierce - Friday March 29, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, we welcome Indian River Neighborhood Association (IRNA) President and Executive Director Dan Lamson and Gretchen Hanson, the Chair of IRNA's Outreach Committee.

The Association has been around for 20 years, keeping an eye on development in the County, with a focus on the health of the Indian River Lagoon. This non-profit lobbies state and local officials on economic and environmental matters. Their weekly newsletter keeps residents informed about those issues which could impact their lives.

Learn more about the Indian River Neighborhood Association, and sign up to become a member on their website at: www.indianriverna.com.

Then we'll talk with Bonnie Martinelli, the Executive Director of the Care Net Pregnancy Center of Indian River County. Coming up on Saturday April 6, this non-profit will be holding its annual fund raiser, the 'Walk for Life'.

Care Net is an evangelical Christian network of crisis pregnancy centers, with an openly pro-life mission. Bonnie will talk to us about that mission and their work to encourage women not to have abortions.

Learn more about Care Net and the Walk for Life at: carenetchampions.org.