IN FOCUS: Having an Impact on Martin County and Recognizing the Importance of 4-H and Its Volunteers

Fort Pierce - Friday April 5, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Impact100 Martin is having a big impact on Martin County. They’re just a few weeks away from their annual grant awards ceremony. Seven non-profits are in the running for just four $100-thousand-dollar grants that will be awarded at the ceremony which takes place on April 18th.

Impact100 Martin President Maureen Cotter is here to tell us who they are, and to tell us about the women of Impact100 Martin who are creating positive changes for their community through their program of collective giving.

Learn more about Impact100 Martin, and the grant awards ceremony on their website at: www.impact100martin.org.

Then we’re going to talk about the 4-H program. It’s about a lot more than agricultural. 4-H is a place for young people to learn all kinds of educational skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.

The 4-H program here in St. Lucie County is managed by the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension Campus here in Fort Pierce. They’re heavily dependent on adult volunteers who help teach the youngster valuable life lessons.

To talk about the importance of the 4-H program and give thanks to all the volunteers who make it possible we’re joined now by SLC 4-H Program Specialist Terri Zuidema, SLC 4-H County Council President Emma Wickham, and SLC 4-H Youth Development Agent John Ferguson.

Learn more about St. Lucie County 4-H and sign up as a volunteer on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/SLC4H.