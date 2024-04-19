Protecting Children at the Hibiscus Children's Center and Celebrating 'Old Florida' at the Field Manor

Fort Pierce - Friday April 19, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, April is Child Prevention Month and we’ll hear first from the President and CEO of the Hibiscus Children's Center, Matt Markley.

The mission of the Hibiscus Children’s Center is to provide a safe haven, mental health, preventative care and life skills for at-risk children and families. The center has been working to prevent child abuse since 1985 and Matt is here to tell us about what they do, and how they do it.

Learn more about the Hibiscus Children's Center on their website at: hibiscuschildrenscenter.org.

Then we'll talk with Korinn Braden, the Director of the Field Manor on Merritt Island, an historic homestead dating back to the 1880's.

It's a place that celebrates old Florida, and Korinn is here to tell us about the Field Manor's mission, which is to share the history, culture and customs of some of East Florida’s pioneer settlers, before statehood and after the civil war.

Learn more about Field Manor on their website at: fieldmanor.org.