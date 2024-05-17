Musicians Tom MacLear and Renee DiSisto Celebrate Sebastian's Centennial; and YouthServ Academy May Have a Summer Camp for You

Fort Pierce - Friday May 17, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, Tom MacLear and Renee DiSisto, the featured performers at the Sebastian Centennial Celebration Concert at Riverview Park on Friday June 7th.

Tom is widely known in the music business. He is a multi-talented song writer and performing artist who has recorded in L.A. and Nashville. Renee is a musical artist in her own right as well who, together with her twin sister, formed the group Renele. In the 90's they joined forces in marriage. Now they often join forces musically. Four years ago they decided to make Sebastian their home.

They'll explain why they decided to settle on the Treasure Coast and talk to us about their music and lives.

Learn more about the Sebastian Centennial Celebration and the Concert at Riverview Park at: sebastian100.com. And find out more about Tom's life and his music on his website at:maclear.net.

Then we'll talk with L’Quincy Pryor, the founder and Executive Director of YouthServ Academy. The school has been offering a challenging academic program for middle and high school students since 2020. They put an emphasis, not only on providing a traditional education for students, but getting them on a path to financial success by giving them real-world skills.

This summer, the school is offering two eight-week camps, a trade camp, and sports camp. L’Quincy will tell us about each in detail, and about the philosophy of the school he founded.

Learn more about the summer programs being offered at YouthServ Academy on their website at: youthserv.org.