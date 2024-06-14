Celebrating Freedom From Slavery on June 19th; and the League of Women Voters of Martin County Sponsors a Candidate Forum

Fort Pierce - Friday June 14, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. It will be celebrated in just a few days around the county, and here in Fort Pierce.

Kayla Turner is organizing the celebration locally which will take place down at the Riverwalk Center on Wednesday June 19th. She’s here to tell us about the celebration and its importance to the Fort Pierce community. She’s joined by one of the sponsors of the event, Treasure Coast Barbers United Founder and CEO, Greg Jones

Learn more about the Fort Pierce Juneteenth Celebration and the important role that Treasure Coast Barbers United is playing at: tcbu2021.org.

Then we’ll talk to Martin County League of Women Voters Co-Presidents Linda Horstmyer and Rosie Portera.

They’re going to tell us about their upcoming School Board Candidate forum which is taking place on June 27th. We’ll also hear about the history of the League and some of the priority issues they’re concerned about.

Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Martin County, and the School Board Candidate Forum, on their website at: lwvmartincounty.org.